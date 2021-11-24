Tomato prices have shot past Rs. 100/kg. Here's why

Prices of tomatoes have hit the roof across the country. The crop is being sold for more than Rs. 100 per kg in several southern states and cities. The Opposition has launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the price rise. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The dramatic rise in tomato prices will put a dent in budgets of households. It also marks the latest instance of price rise after massive hikes in the prices of auto fuels like petrol and diesel. The price rise will also lead to financial burden on farmers and vendors. Prices of other vegetables like okra are also on the rise.

Details

Rs. 160 per kg in Chennai

Tomato price in Chennai has touched up to Rs. 160 per kg in recent days. Further, it is being sold at Rs. 120 per kg in parts of Kerala while in Chennai, one kilogram of tomato costs up to Rs. 100. The price is Rs. 90 per kg in Puducherry, Rs. 88 per kg in Bengaluru, and Rs. 72 in national capital Delhi.

Causes

Heavy rain, high fuel prices blamed

The sharp rise in tomato prices has been attributed to unusually heavy rainfall in southern states this month. The tomato crop has been damaged because of the rains, leading to a shortage in its supply and subsequent hike in prices. Furthermore, the effect of high fuel prices on transportation costs is also being blamed. Vendors say the sale is poor owing to high prices.

Quote

Prices could rise further

"The tomato supply to Delhi from South India has been affected because of the rains. If rains continue in the coming days, the prices in the national capital might rise from the current level," Ashok Kaushik, the President of the Azadpur Tomato Association, told PTI.

Criticism

'Section 144 in the kitchen'

The Congress has slammed the government over the price rise. Pawan Khera, a spokesperson for the party, said, "It appears as though there is Section 144 in the kitchen that you cannot keep more than four tomatoes or onions." "We would not allow the collective attention of the country to be hijacked by this government by creating non-issues to hide their failures," he said.