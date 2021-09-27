BJP's Ghosh heckled; forced to cut short Bhabanipur by-poll campaign

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 05:05 pm

Dilip Ghosh was forced to cut short his campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-election after protests by TMC supporters.

The last day of campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll was marked by chaos and violence in the South Kolkata area. Dilip Ghosh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national Vice President, was forced to cut short his campaign for the crucial seat after facing angry protests from supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bhabanipur by-election is due to be held on September 30.

Details

Incident took place near Jadu Babur Bazar in Bhabanipur

The incident took place near Jadu Babur Bazar in Bhabanipur, according to reports. Ghosh's campaign was disrupted by TMC supporters, who raised slogans against him and asked him to go back. A scuffle broke out between supporters of the rival sides and Ghosh's security guards were seen brandishing revolvers to scare the mob away. He then retreated and asked his supporters to follow him.

Twitter Post

'Plot to kill me,' alleges Ghosh

1.2 The planned attack at Jagubabur Bazaar , Bhawanipore today was a plot to kill me by TMC goons and thugs . This highlights the heinous, horrific nature of the ruling party.



Can healthy elections be conducted after this incident ?? — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 27, 2021

Incident

BJP worker allegedly thrashed by TMC supporters

However, Bhab Narayan Singh, a BJP worker who was accompanying Ghosh, was allegedly caught by TMC workers and beaten, The Indian Express reported, adding he was seen bleeding from his head. He was later taken to the SSKM Hospital for treatment. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Arjun Singh had also faced a protest from TMC supporters during campaigning.

Statement

'Where is democracy?'; Ghosh threatens to complain to EC

After today's incident, Ghosh said, "You can see there is no security for us when conducting door-to-door campaigning. They broke the forehead of our worker and even kicked me as well." "I don't know how the by-poll would be held under these circumstances. Where is democracy?' he asked, adding they will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

Quote

'TMC bringing a culture of violence'

"The situation in Bhabanipur is dangerous. Today our national vice-president was kicked, pushed and heckled. They did not even consider his age. The TMC is bringing in a culture of violence in the state," West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said.

Response

How did the TMC respond to the incident?

While the TMC said it does not support such protests, it also slammed Ghosh. "It was a spontaneous protest because he (Ghosh) had made several derogatory statements against (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee earlier," said party MP Saugata Roy. "We do not support such protests but Dilip Ghosh should have restrained himself from making controversial remarks against Mamata Banerjee," he added.

By-poll

BJP fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee

The Bhabanipur by-election is set to be held on September 30 and votes will be counted on October 3. Banerjee, whose party won a thumping majority even though she lost her individual contest in this year's Assembly elections, must win this poll to remain the state CM. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer and its youth wing leader, against Banerjee.