Celebrity chef, producer Naushad passes away at 54

Naushad, 54, was undergoing treatment for abdomen-related ailments at various hospitals for the last three years

Popular celebrity chef and Malayalam film producer Naushad died at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta of Kerala on Friday following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 54 and was undergoing treatment for abdomen-related ailments at various hospitals for the last three years. Tragedy struck the family earlier this month as his wife Sheeba had died of a heart attack on August 12.

Naushad is survived by his 13-year old daughter Nashwa. Owner of leading restaurant and catering group, Naushad The Big Chef, he had been known for preparing delicacies for celebrities and VIP guests to the state. A presenter of cookery shows in local channels and a judge of various culinary contests, he ventured into the film industry by producing critically acclaimed Mammootty-starrer Kazhcha in 2005.

Later, Naushad had produced a handful of films including Chattambi Nadu, Lion, Best Actor, Spanish Masala, and so on. His critical health condition came to the public notice following a recent Facebook post by a close friend. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered how Naushad had introduced a variety of delicacies to Keralites through his TV shows.

Many celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to Naushad, including actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj K Jayan, singer MG Sreekumar, director B Unnikrishnan, and filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, among others.