AAP will ensure 80% job reservation for Goans: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if voted to power in Goa in the 2022 polls, his party will ensure that 80 percent of jobs, including in the private sector, will be reserved for local people. He also assured a monthly remuneration of Rs. 5,000 to families dependent on the mining and tourism industries till these sectors are normalized.

Elections

Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year

Speaking to reporters in Mapusa town, Kejriwal further said that at least one unemployed person from each family in Goa would be given a government job and jobless youths will get a monthly allowance of Rs. 3,000 till they find jobs. Assembly elections are due in Goa, currently ruled by the BJP, in February next year.

Assurance

Kejriwal has already assured free electricity upto 300 units

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Goa in the last two months. In his earlier visit in July, the Delhi CM had assured free electricity up to 300 units per month to people in Goa if his party forms the government after polls. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "80 percent of jobs, including in the private sector, will be reserved for Goan youths."

Information

Kejriwal tried to woo people dependent on mining, tourism sectors

"We will pass a law making it mandatory for private industries to employ 80 percent of workers from local people," he added in a press conference. Kejriwal also tried to woo the people dependent on the mining and tourism sectors, the major recruiters in Goa.

Promises

A Skills University will be set up in Goa: Kejriwal

While mining came to a standstill after the Supreme Court ban, the COVID-19-induced lockdown has adversely affected the tourism industry. "Families dependent on the mining and tourism industries will get a monthly remuneration of Rs. 5,000 till these sectors are resumed," he said. In another promise, Kejriwal said a Skills University will be set up in Goa on the lines of Delhi.

Jobs

Youth will be made employment-ready in this university: Kejriwal

In this university, the youth would be skilled and made employment-ready, he added. He said if the AAP comes to power, only the deserving people will get jobs in the state government and only on merit. "The current practice of recruiting people in government through favors from MLAs or influential politicians will be discarded," he added.

Other details

AAP had drawn a blank in 2017 Goa Assembly polls

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP had drawn a blank. The Congress had then won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House in Goa restricting the BJP to 13. Surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar, now deceased.