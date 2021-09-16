UP: AAP promises 300 units of free electricity, 24X7 supply

AAP on Thursday promised that if it is voted to power in UP, it will provide 300 units of electricity free, waive outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and ensure 24-hour power supply

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday promised that if it is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, its government will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to all domestic consumers, waive outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and ensure 24-hour power supply. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also announced providing free electricity to farmers.

Assembly elections

AAP will be contesting on all assembly seats in UP

The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa where assembly polls are due early next year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which has decided to contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the electricity tariff is so expensive in Uttar Pradesh that it is becoming very difficult for people to pay the bill.

Quote

Several people have killed themselves after receiving inflated bills: Sisodia

Meanwhile, Sisodia alleged the Yogi Adityanath government tells people to either pay the electricity bill or be tagged as criminals. Sisodia claimed that there are hundreds of instances in Uttar Pradesh wherein common people have killed themselves after receiving inflated electricity bills.

Manish Sisodia

Government considers those who can't pay bills as criminals: Sisodia

Sisodia said, "A farmer in Aligarh killed himself over non-payment of electricity bill while in Etah, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide because electricity department had sent a wrong bill to her father who was declared a criminal over its non-payment." "There are 38 lakh families in UP who have been sent inflated electricity bills and the government is considering them criminals," he added.

Further details

Everyone's outstanding bill will be waived: Sisodia

"I want to tell these people that support the Aam Aadmi Party and ensure that our party forms the government after the assembly elections. Tear the bills as soon as the government is formed. Everyone's outstanding bill will be waived. This is Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee," Sisodia said. "Today electricity is not a luxury but a basic necessity," he added.

Sanjay Singh

All announcements made today are historic: Sanjay Singh

He said that it is the responsibility of every government to make it available to every citizen. AAP Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh told the press conference that Kejriwal does what he says. "Whatever announcements have been made today, including providing 300 units of free electricity, are historic," Singh said.

Will take decision on CM candidate when time comes: Sisodia

Meanwhile, regarding the party's chief ministerial candidate, Sisodia said, "When the time comes, the party will take a decision on it. The party is contesting the elections under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal."

Congress

Congress to bring law against lynching if voted to power

Notably, other political parties are also gearing up for the assembly elections in UP next year. Last week, Congress had announced that it will prepare a proposal for bringing a law against mob lynching and send it to the President if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. It said that cases registered against anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters will be withdrawn.