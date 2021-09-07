Congress to bring law against lynching if voted to power

Shahnawaz Alam, in his address, said if Congress came to power, it would make a law against mob lynching

The Congress will prepare a proposal for bringing a law against mob lynching and send it to the President if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the party said on Monday. National chairman of Congress' Minorities Department, Imran Pratapgarhi, said the party resolved to set up a legal cell in its minorities department for solving problems of the minority community.

Details

A 16-point resolution was also issued on the occasion

Pratapgarhi said the above-mentioned statement while addressing the Parivartan Sankalp Sammelan, organized by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Department. State Chairman of the Minorities department Shahnawaz Alam, in his address, said if Congress came to power, it would make a law against mob lynching. A 16-point resolution was also issued on the occasion.

Resolution

Cases registered during anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests will be withdrawn

The resolution said that Congress would withdraw cases registered during the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests and give compensation. All the riots that took place during the regime of the Samajwadi Party in the state would also be investigated, it said. National Secretary and joint in-charge of UP, Dheeraj Gurjar stressed the importance of becoming a partner in the real development of the state.

Other details

Uttar Pradesh would be able to become 'Uttam Pradesh': Gurjar

People of all religions can remain safe, Gurjar said, adding that when people of all castes and religions stand together under the flag of Congress, Uttar Pradesh would be able to become Uttam Pradesh. UPCC president, Ajay Kumar Lallu, who presided over the conference said only Congress was raising the voice of the people and their interests.

Dadri lynching

The infamous Dadri lynching of 2015

The issue of lynching gained prominence after the infamous Dadri lynching case of 2015. A mob of villagers killed 52-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq on suspicion of slaughtering a cow. His 22-year-old son Danish also received injuries. The mob found meat in the refrigerator and accused them of consuming beef. While the mob said it was beef, Akhlaq and his son insisted that it was mutton.