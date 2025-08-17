Parag Tyagi honors late wife Shefali Jariwala with chest tattoo
What's the story
Actor Shefali Jariwala (42), who shot to fame with the hit song Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27, 2025. In a touching tribute to his late wife, actor Parag Tyagi has now gotten her portrait tattooed on his chest. The emotional gesture was captured in a video shared by a well-known tattoo artist. The same photo of Jariwala that is famously displayed in their home is now permanently etched near Tyagi's heart.
Emotional tribute
Fans, well-wishers moved by Tyagi's emotional tribute
The emotional tribute has left fans and well-wishers in tears, with many taking to social media to express their prayers for Jariwala's soul and support for Tyagi. The tattoo is seen as a testament to his grief, love, and commitment to keeping her memory alive. Tyagi also shared a glimpse on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Late gift to Pari for our anniversary." Since Jariwala's demise, Tyagi has been sharing heartfelt messages on Instagram, paying tribute.
Continuing legacy
Tyagi launching podcast to keep Jariwala's dreams alive
Apart from his personal tributes, Tyagi has also been working to fulfill Jariwala's dreams. On August 12, he announced the launch of the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation for Girls' Education and Women Empowerment. He also plans to start a podcast on YouTube soon. Both these initiatives were dear to Jariwala, and Tyagi is determined to carry them forward in her name.