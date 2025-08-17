Parag Tyagi honors late wife Shefali Jariwala with chest tattoo

Emotional tribute

Fans, well-wishers moved by Tyagi's emotional tribute

The emotional tribute has left fans and well-wishers in tears, with many taking to social media to express their prayers for Jariwala's soul and support for Tyagi. The tattoo is seen as a testament to his grief, love, and commitment to keeping her memory alive. Tyagi also shared a glimpse on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Late gift to Pari for our anniversary." Since Jariwala's demise, Tyagi has been sharing heartfelt messages on Instagram, paying tribute.