Fahadh Faasil's 'Maareesan' to premiere on Netflix on August 22

The Tamil slow-burn thriller Maareesan, featuring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil , is set to premiere on Netflix on August 22. The film, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by Super Good Films as their 100th production, will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The story revolves around an Alzheimer's patient and a thief embarking on a secret-filled road trip together.

Film overview Plot and characters of 'Maareesan' In Maareesan, Vadivelu plays an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer's disease, while Faasil portrays a petty thief. The film's narrative unfolds as these two characters embark on a road trip where they both have their own secrets to hide. The supporting cast includes Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka and Saravana Subbiah, among others.

Director's entry Meet the team behind 'Maareesan' Maareesan is Sankar's first venture into Tamil cinema, having previously worked in Malayalam television. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with Kalaiselvan Sivaji handling cinematography and Sreejith Sarang responsible for editing. The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by V Krishna Moorthy, who also served as the creative director.