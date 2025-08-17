Next Article
Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' heads to streaming
Brad Pitt's "F1: The Movie" just hit theaters in June and is already heading to Prime Video for rent on August 22, 2025.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows racing legend Sonny Hayes as he coaches a rookie in a struggling Formula 1 team.
Alongside Pitt, you'll spot Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.
Box office records and streaming details
"F1: The Movie" has become the highest-grossing sports film ever, pulling in over $582 million worldwide—making it both Apple's biggest box office hit and Brad Pitt's top-grossing movie yet.
After its Prime Video run, expect to catch it on Apple TV+ sometime between late September and early October 2025.