'Pagglait' director to helm 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel: Report

A sequel to the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) is in the works, with Umesh Bist taking over as director. The news was confirmed by a source to Bollywood Hungama, who revealed that Bist's previous work on Pagglait (2021) and Gyaarah Gyaarah made him a suitable choice for this new project.

Director's selection Makers confident in Bist's skills The source further emphasized the makers' confidence in Bist's directorial skills. They added, "The makers are confident of Umesh Bist's direction abilities." "He managed to get the dark humor aspect correctly in Pagglait and also excelled in the emotional scenes." "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 also has wicked humor and a family angle, and hence, they feel that Umesh will surely do justice."

Casting updates Huma Qureshi out; Boman Irani confirmed The source also revealed that actor Huma Qureshi, who was initially in talks for the lead role, is no longer a part of the project. The makers are now looking for another female lead. An official confirmation about these recent developments is awaited. Meanwhile, Boman Irani recently confirmed his involvement in the sequel.

Actor's perspective We don't want to ruin the legacy: Irani In an interview with Bombay Times on August 10, Irani confirmed his involvement in the sequel. He expressed excitement for the project and admitted to feeling a sense of fear. "We don't want to make a weak effort to ruin a legacy. We have to work really hard to maintain that legacy of the film that it stood for," he said.