'Pagglait' director to helm 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel: Report
What's the story
A sequel to the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) is in the works, with Umesh Bist taking over as director. The news was confirmed by a source to Bollywood Hungama, who revealed that Bist's previous work on Pagglait (2021) and Gyaarah Gyaarah made him a suitable choice for this new project.
Director's selection
Makers confident in Bist's skills
The source further emphasized the makers' confidence in Bist's directorial skills. They added, "The makers are confident of Umesh Bist's direction abilities." "He managed to get the dark humor aspect correctly in Pagglait and also excelled in the emotional scenes." "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 also has wicked humor and a family angle, and hence, they feel that Umesh will surely do justice."
Casting updates
Huma Qureshi out; Boman Irani confirmed
The source also revealed that actor Huma Qureshi, who was initially in talks for the lead role, is no longer a part of the project. The makers are now looking for another female lead. An official confirmation about these recent developments is awaited. Meanwhile, Boman Irani recently confirmed his involvement in the sequel.
Actor's perspective
We don't want to ruin the legacy: Irani
In an interview with Bombay Times on August 10, Irani confirmed his involvement in the sequel. He expressed excitement for the project and admitted to feeling a sense of fear. "We don't want to make a weak effort to ruin a legacy. We have to work really hard to maintain that legacy of the film that it stood for," he said.
Sequel insights
Original film's plot and characters
The original film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee in his directorial debut, centered around Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher) and his family in Delhi. The story revolved around a land dispute with a powerful builder named Kishan Khurana (Irani). The sequel is expected to explore similar themes of humor and family dynamics.