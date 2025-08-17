Dhanashree Verma to participate in Ashneer Grover's 'Rise and Fall'?

Dhanashree Verma, dancer and former wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal , is set to join the cast of Ashneer Grover 's upcoming reality show, Rise and Fall. The show will be hosted by entrepreneur Grover, who shot to fame on Shark Tank India . According to a report by Entertainment AF, Verma is one of the 16 contestants.

Verma's participation Verma will step into 'a completely different world' The report said, "While Ashneer Grover is set to host MX Player's brand-new show Rise and Fall, we've got the exclusive tea. Dhanshree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is one of the 16 contestants!" "Known for her dance, content game, and massive fan following, Dhanshree is now stepping into a completely different world...a high-stakes reality show where luxury and struggle collide, and power can flip in seconds."

Show details All about 'Rise and Fall' In a teaser video, Grover earlier announced that the show will feature 16 known personalities who will be confined in a house for 42 days. The house is divided into two sections: one for the rich and powerful who "make the whole world dance" and another for the poor. The contestants will be competing against each other.

Contestant profile Verma and her divorce from Chahal Verma is a choreographer, dancer, YouTuber, and dentist by qualification. She gained fame through her dance videos on YouTube and was a finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In December 2020, she married Chahal, but their marriage reportedly hit a rough patch soon after. The couple was granted a divorce in March 2025 after living separately for 18 months.

Separation details Why did Chahal-Verma divorce? While both Verma and Chahal released a joint statement confirming their separation, they did not divulge the reason behind their split. However, senior journalist Vickey Lalwani speculated that a disagreement over their place of residence led to the divorce. He claimed that after their wedding, Verma wanted to move to Mumbai from Haryana, where they were initially living with Chahal's parents.