Hridhu Haroon's 'Mura' to stream on OTT from August 29
Hridhu Haroon's first film, "Mura," will be available to stream on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium starting August 29.
Directed by Muhammad Mustafa, this Malayalam action drama originally hit theaters in November 2024 and later streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Now, you can catch it in Malayalam, Tamil, or Telugu—whichever suits your mood.
Plot of 'Mura' and other upcoming releases
Set in Thiruvananthapuram, "Mura" follows four jobless friends who land themselves in trouble after taking up a mysterious gig from someone named Ani.
With Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mala Parvathy among the cast, the film's intense story kept audiences hooked for a solid 50 days in theaters.
If you're looking for more to binge on August 29, check out "Kammattam," a new Malayalam investigative thriller series starring Sudev Nair—dropping the same day on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.