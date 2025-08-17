Hridhu Haroon's 'Mura' to stream on OTT from August 29

Plot of 'Mura' and other upcoming releases

Set in Thiruvananthapuram, "Mura" follows four jobless friends who land themselves in trouble after taking up a mysterious gig from someone named Ani.

With Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mala Parvathy among the cast, the film's intense story kept audiences hooked for a solid 50 days in theaters.

If you're looking for more to binge on August 29, check out "Kammattam," a new Malayalam investigative thriller series starring Sudev Nair—dropping the same day on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.