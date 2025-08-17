Next Article
Parag Tyagi gets tattoo of late wife Shefali Jariwala's face
Parag Tyagi has honored his late wife, actor Shefali Jariwala (who passed away on June 27, 2025), by getting a tattoo of her face on his chest.
The design is based on a favorite photo the couple kept at home, making the tribute feel especially personal.
Parag recently launched a foundation in her honor
A video of Parag's tattoo moment quickly touched fans online, drawing lots of support and admiration for his devotion.
Beyond the tattoo, Parag recently launched the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation to support girls' education and women's empowerment—plus he plans to start a podcast in her memory, continuing Shefali's legacy in ways that matter.