Acer aims to dethrone Lenovo in Indian PC market
What's the story
Acer, the Taiwanese tech giant, is eyeing the number two position in the Indian personal computer (PC) market. The company hopes to dethrone Lenovo from its current spot within the next three quarters. The ambitious plan comes after Acer's successful 25-year journey in India and will be fueled by a growing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered PCs and retail expansion.
Growth strategy
Strategy focuses on AI-powered PCs and retail expansion
Acer's market strategy is centered around the growing demand for AI-powered PCs. The company also plans to expand its retail presence in tier-III and tier-IV cities, which are largely untapped markets with huge growth potential. Currently, HP leads the Indian PC market with a 30% share, followed by Lenovo (19.9%) and Acer (15.35%). Dell and ASUS complete the top five list.
Brand promise
Commitment to innovation and accessibility
Acer is committed to delivering innovative products that meet the needs of its customers. By expanding into tier-III and tier-IV cities, Acer hopes to reach more consumers and provide them with high-quality tech solutions. This strategy is in line with the company's vision of making technology accessible to all Indians.