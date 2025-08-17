Acer has completed 25 years in India

Acer aims to dethrone Lenovo in Indian PC market

By Akash Pandey 02:56 pm Aug 17, 202502:56 pm

What's the story

Acer, the Taiwanese tech giant, is eyeing the number two position in the Indian personal computer (PC) market. The company hopes to dethrone Lenovo from its current spot within the next three quarters. The ambitious plan comes after Acer's successful 25-year journey in India and will be fueled by a growing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered PCs and retail expansion.