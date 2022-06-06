India

Rahul Gandhi to visit Moose Wala's family on Tuesday

Jun 06, 2022

Moose Wala had joined the Congress just months before the Punjab elections. (Photo credit: Twitter/@DalitCongress)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet the family of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead a week ago. In the Punjab state elections, Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from Mansa. He was, however, defeated by the AAP candidate. He joined the party in December, just months before the legislative elections. However, the young rapper's association with the party was brief.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's killing has sparked a political row in Punjab and brought gang wars to the fore.

The Opposition had also accused Punjab's Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of endangering VIPs by downsizing their security cover last week.

Many are also calling for the dismissal of the Mann government.

Following the criticism, the state government has ordered to restore the security of over 420 VVIPs.

Meeting Gandhi's first visit to the grieving family

The 51-year-old Gandhi will meet the heartbroken singer's family for the first time since his death. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also visited the Moose Wala family at their house last week. Mann's government has been chastised for reducing the protection of the singer-turned-politician. The Punjab High Court, however, directed the government to withdraw the measure after Moose Wala's death.

Incident Singer's shocking murder leaves fans in tears

His assassination shocked the entire country and left his admirers in India and Canada weeping. Moose Wala had managed to make chartbusters that made waves in Canada during his three-year music career. Notably, he was one of 424 people whose security was lowered as part of the AAP government's anti-VIP campaign. The Punjab Congress has even urged for the state government to be dismissed.

Details Family demanding probe by central agency

Moose Wala's family and the Punjab Congress have been demanding a probe by a central agency in the killing. His parents also met Amit Shah on Saturday. Meanwhile, amid intensifying probe, eight sharpshooters have been reportedly identified who may be involved in the killing. The case probe is one of the biggest challenges the Mann government faced since it came to power.

Arrests Six arrests so far in Moose Wala case

Punjab police have arrested six persons in connection with the Moose Wala killing so far including the one arrested on Monday. On May 31, it made the first arrest in the case after apprehending Manpreet Bhau of Mansa district. Bhau is accused of providing logistical support to the assailants. Days later, the Police apprehended four persons, two of them linked to gangster Bishnoi.