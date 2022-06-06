India

IRCTC doubles maximum limit of ticket bookings a month

IRCTC doubles maximum limit of ticket bookings a month

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 06, 2022, 04:08 pm 1 min read

The maximum limit of booking tickets has been doubled. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Indian Railways has doubled the number of tickets a user can book through the IRCTC website and app per month. The new limit is 24 if a user's account is linked to their Aadhaar. If not, they can book up to 12 tickets, it informed. Earlier, six tickets a month were allowed if an account was not connected to Aadhar, and 12, if Aadhaar-linked.

#1 Ministry issues statement

This will benefit frequent travelers and people using one account for multiple bookings. "To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided...to increase the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the Ministry statement read.