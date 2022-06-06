IRCTC doubles maximum limit of ticket bookings a month
Indian Railways has doubled the number of tickets a user can book through the IRCTC website and app per month. The new limit is 24 if a user's account is linked to their Aadhaar. If not, they can book up to 12 tickets, it informed. Earlier, six tickets a month were allowed if an account was not connected to Aadhar, and 12, if Aadhaar-linked.
This will benefit frequent travelers and people using one account for multiple bookings. "To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided...to increase the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the Ministry statement read.