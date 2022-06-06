India

Operation Blue Star anniversary: Pro-Khalistan sloganeering at Golden Temple

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Section 144 has been imposed around Golden Temple on the occasion of Operation Blue Star anniversary.

Followers of the 'extremist' Sikh organizations raised pro-Khalistan slogans at the Golden Temple on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, PTI reported. Many youths had banners and placards with the words 'Khalistan Zindabad' printed on them, it said. They wore t-shirts with an image of assassinated separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on them, the report added.

Context Why does this story matter?

The offensive by Sikh leaders comes a day after CM Bhagwant Mann met with Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh behind closed doors.

On Monday, following the ardas, Singh paid tribute to those who were killed in 1984.

He also chastised the then-Congress administration for allowing the troops into the Sikhs' holiest site.

Later, protesters gathered outside the shrine with swords and Bhindrawale posters.

Details Premises near Akal Takh echoes with slogans, SAD too participated

According to reports, the marbled premises of the Golden Temple adjacent to Akal Takht, the Sikhs' supreme temporal seat, resonated with pro-Khalistan slogans. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) activists headed by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann also participated in the protest program. Operation Blue Star was a military operation conducted in 1984 to expel militants from the Golden Temple.

Twitter Post Watch the slogan video shared by ANI on Twitter

#WATCH | Punjab: A group of people gathers at the entrance to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, raises pro-Khalistan slogans and carries posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale. pic.twitter.com/zTu9ro7934 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Security Section 144 imposed around Golden Temple

As per officials, Section 144 has been imposed around the Golden Temple, and all weapons are prohibited. Despite this, more than a hundred men congregated outdoors following the morning prayer gathering. Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh compared the then-Indian administration to the Mughals, prompting pro-Bindranwale and Khalistan protests, as per the report by The Mint.

Message Educate youth about rich Sikh beliefs, history: Akal Takht

In his message to the Sikh community on the occasion, Jathedar of Akal Takht Gyani Harpreet Singh stated that Sikh preachers and academics must-visit border areas to promote Sikhism and educate the youth about the rich Sikh beliefs and history. He also spoke about the necessity to combat the scourge of the drug epidemic, which has plagued many young people.

Events SGPC organised several programs in Amritsar, elsewhere

On the occasion of the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the main religious body of Sikhs, held a number of events in Amritsar and other locations. There is also a bullet-riddled holy 'Saroop' (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib on display. In the 1984 action, the 'Saroop' was struck by a bullet.