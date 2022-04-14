Lifestyle

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance, celebrations and more

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 14, 2022, 11:39 am 2 min read

Hanuman Jayanti is the celebration of Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary.

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu religious festival that celebrates the birth of Hanuman, worshipped throughout India and Nepal. However, the celebrations take place on various days in different states. It is observed on Chaitra poornima in most states, this year it's on April 16. Lord Hanuman is believed to be a deity with the ability to attain victory over evil and protect his worshippers.

#1 Who is Lord Hanuman?

Lord Hanuman was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram. The Ramayan describes how he was by his side throughout while Ram tried to rescue Sita and kill Ravana. The monkey god is considered the symbol of power, strength, and energy. His power is unrivaled and there are several legends that describe how he moved mountains and did unthinkable things.

#2 Legends about his birth

There are many stories about how he was born to his parents Anjana and Kesari, the king of Sumeru. However, the most common legend is--When the couple prayed for a child to Shiva, he directed Vayu, the wind god, to transfer his male energy to Anjana's womb. Thus, Hanuman came to be known as Pawan putra, or the son of Vayu.

#3 Why is Lord Hanuman smeared with sindoor?

Devotees visit temples to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman and apply tilak on their foreheads from his sindoor-smeared idol. The reason behind this is when Hanuman asked Sita why she applied sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead she said it was to ensure her husband Ram has a long life. Then, Hanuman being a devotee of Ram smeared sindoor all over wishing for his immortality.

#4 How is Hanuman Jayanti celebrated?

Devotees celebrate Lord Hanuman seeking his protection and blessings. Spiritual discourses are organized in temples on the occasion. People sing devotional hymns and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. According to the shastras, the Swamy form of Hanuman should be worshipped on Hanuman Jayanti, and not the Das-Anjaneya form. Worshipping the Swamy Hanuman form is believed to fulfill all desires and remove all obstacles.