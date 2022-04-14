Lifestyle

How to get rid of body odor in summer

The summer heat makes us perspire heavily, resulting in body odor. This is unpleasant for all and can be embarrassing. To avoid being socially ostracised due to this nasty aspect, you can take some measures to curb body odor. However, if you still cannot get rid of it, visit a physician and discuss your problem, it may be an underlying cause of a disease.

Reason What causes body odor?

Children do not have body odor as it begins with rising hormones at puberty called androgens. Once these hormones are active, physical activities, hot weather, and certain foods can make body odor worse. Body odor is commonly associated with underarms, but bacteria can cause odor in other places as well. When sweat mixes with bacteria, it gives rise to body odor.

Bath Shower daily using an anti-bacterial soap

Shower twice a day. It will cool you during summer and also help you manage body odor. Use antibacterial soaps to lessen the foul smell. Talk to your dermatologist and select soap as per your body type. Dry your body well with a towel before putting on clothes. Wash your clothes properly and always wear clean clothes during the summer season.

Clothes Wear natural fabrics

Ditch synthetic fabrics for summer and try to wear clothes made from natural fibers like cotton, jute, and khadi. They let air pass through and allow your body to breathe helping one feel cool, and enabling the sweat to dry. Wear loose clothes that allow ventilation. Synthetic fibers aren't for summer, as they stick to the body and make you sweat more.

Remedy Home remedy #1

It is difficult for bacteria to breed in dry areas so keep your underarms dry. Getting rid of unwanted body hair is a good way to prevent bacterial breeding. Apply a solution of hydrogen peroxide and water. Mix one teaspoon of peroxide in a cup of water. Apply this to the affected areas with a washcloth to destroy some of the bacteria.

Remedy Home remedies #2 and #3

Apply a paste of sandalwood and rosewater to the affected area. These are cooling agents and have antiseptic properties which can help with summer problems like prickly heat. Sandalwood's pleasant scent lasts long to mask the bad odor. This paste also helps relieve skin irritation, if any. Applying lemon every day is also practiced as a natural remedy to counter body odor.