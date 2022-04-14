Lifestyle

Mahavir Jayanti: Significance, history and more

Written by Lahari Basu

Mahavir is believed to be the founder of Jainism (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the founder of Jainism and the last Tirthankara of the present Avasarpiṇī. Mahavir Jayanti is a public holiday and schools, government offices, and most businesses are closed in India. Followers of this religion pray, fast, and donate to charity on this holy day.

#1 About Mahavir

Born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala of the Ikshvaku dynasty in present-day Bihar, Mahavir was named "Vardhaman." The queen had several auspicious dreams, depicting the oncoming of a great soul. As per the Digambara sect of Jainism, she saw 16 dreams, but the Svetambara sect says there were 14. Astrologers predicted the baby would grow to be either an emperor or a Tirthankar.

#2 Influence of the Tirthankar

For over a decade, Vardhaman led an ascetic life and wandered about begging for food, wearing little. After gaining enlightenment, he became the last Tirthankara and taught for 30 years before his demise. Those who practice Jainism follow non-violence toward all living beings. Some may even wear face masks to prevent unintentionally killing any insect while breathing in.

#3 Mahavir's principles

His teachings are known as Jain Agamas. To live a righteous life one should follow the principles of nonviolence (Ahimsa) causing harm to no living beings; truthfulness (Satya) speaking the truth; non-stealing (Asteya) not possessing things that aren't yours; Chastity (Bhramacharya) not to lose oneself in sensual pleasures; non-attachment (Aparigraha) not to develop an attachment to the materialistic world or things.

#4 How is the festival celebrated?

The idol of Lord Mahavir is carried out in a procession called rath yatra. Religious rhymes are recited on the way, and Mahavir's statues are given an anointment. Most members of the community donate to charities, pray, do pujas, and fasts. Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavir to meditate and offer prayers. Donations are collected in order to promote charitable missions.