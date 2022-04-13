Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist places in Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu

Yelagiri is a perfect destination for a fun and adventurous weekend trip. (Photo credit: Flickr)

If you love trekking and want to spend some quality time amidst nature, then Yelagiri in Tamil Nadu is the place for you. The place is popular for its summer festival that is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Board around May end. Located at an elevation of 1,700 meters above sea level, the hill station houses 14 hamlets and several ancient temples.

#1 Jalagamparai Waterfalls

Jalagamparai Waterfalls is one of the most stunning and popular waterfalls in Yelagiri. The cascading waterfall originates from the Attaru River which runs through the majestic Yelagiri Hills. The five-kilometer trek to the waterfalls is quite cumbersome. But you won't regret making it once you reach this beautiful place. November to mid-February is the perfect time to visit this magical spot.

#2 Moksha Vimochana Temple

Located near Nilavoor Lake, Moksha Vimochana Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The name of the temple "Moksha Vimochana" actually means to garner moksha or nirvana. It is believed that if you pray at the temple for 42 days straight, your troubles will come to an end. Known for its soothing and calm atmosphere, the temple is open from 8 am to 8 pm.

#3 Nilavoor Lake

Nilavoor Lake is a beautiful man-made lake in Yelagiri that is surrounded by lush greenery and a calm and serene atmosphere. It is the perfect spot to take a fun boat ride while enjoying the fresh air, stunning blue waters, picturesque surroundings, and pleasant weather. It is also the ideal spot to enjoy the mesmerizing sunrise and sunset and spend some peaceful time.

#4 Swamimalai Hills

One of the highest points in Yelagiri, Swamimalai Hills is the perfect place for people who love trekking and want to witness the breathtaking landscape with mountains and greenery. The spot is shaped like a cake with a high peak and strong base which makes it quite unique. The trekking path to the hills is not that difficult and starts from a muddy path.

#5 Government Herbal Farm

Located close to Punganoor Lake, the scenic Government Herbal Farm is run by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. You can find several unique and rare green herbs and plants here that have medicinal properties. All these herbs and plants are used to produce Ayurvedic, Sidda, and other commercial medicines. The farm stays open from 9 am to 6 pm.