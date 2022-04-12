Lifestyle

5 popular tourist places in Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu

Kolli Hills is a beautiful hidden gem in Tamil Nadu. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, Kolli Hills is the perfect offbeat paradise to explore for a thrilling and adventurous vacation. It is also known as the Kolli Malai which means the "Mountains of Death." The hills cover an area of over 280 square kilometers and range from 1,000 to 1,300 meters in height. Let's check out five popular tourists places in Kolli Hills.

Information How to reach Kolli Hills?

The nearest railway station is Salem (90 kilometers) from where you can take a taxi. Trichy railway station is around 135 kilometers from Kolli Hills. You can also travel from Chennai and Madurai by road.

#1 Agaya Gangai Waterfall

Located in Kolli Hills on the Eastern Ghats, Agaya Gangai Waterfall is one attraction you should not miss out on. Falling from a height of 300 feet, the stunning fall originates from River Aiyaru. The waterfall is also considered sacred as it falls near the holy Arapaleeswarar Temple. It takes a trek of about 1,300 steps to reach the place but is worth it.

#2 Siddhar Caves

Known to be the home to ascetics since ancient times, it is believed that sages used to stay at the Siddhar Caves and engaged in healing practices by growing several herbs that had medicinal properties. You can still find these medicinal herbs around the cave. The trek to the caves is tough. Don't forget to carry some food and water with you.

#3 Arapaleeswarar Temple

Located within the Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu, the ancient Arapaleeswarar Temple is the perfect spot to seek some spiritual blessings. The temple was constructed by the Chola dynasty and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. A statue dedicated to Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi is also found here. The temple's exterior walls adorn inscriptions that reflect the work and design of the Chola Kings.

#4 Botanical Garden

If you want to have some fun with your family during the vacation, then visit the beautiful Botanical Garden when in Kolli Hills. The garden houses a mesmerizing Rose Garden, a huge viewpoint along with a fun Children's Park and comfortable eco-friendly cottages. The garden is open from Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm and even pets are allowed inside.

#5 Tampcol Medicinal Farm

The Tampcol Medicinal Farm is a must-visit tourist attraction in Kolli Hills where you will find several medicinal plants. The herbs grown here are widely used in Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani medicines. The scenic farm was set up in 1983 after the government realized the need for such a place. You can also buy some products at the on-site store here.