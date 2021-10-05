What are the most famous gardens in the country?

Famous gardens of India that will mesmerize you

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were cooped up inside our homes for two years. But now state governments are slowly and steadily opening up tourist places, allowing visitors from other states to visit those, albeit with strict restrictions in place. If you are in the mood to do something different on your next trip, why not explore the beautiful gardens of our country?

Brindavan Gardens near Mysore: One of the prettiest gardens

Brindavan Gardens near Mysore, Karnataka is one of the most beautiful gardens in the country. An almost four-hour drive from Bengaluru, the garden is situated along the Kaveri River. Designed in a Mughal architectural style, the structured garden is spread across three terraces. Colorful flowers, fountains, and other picturesque elements up the beauty of this place. Don't miss the evening musical fountain play!

Chandigarh has different kinds of gardens; check them all out

The Nek Chand Rock Garden in Chandigarh is regarded as the best-sculptured garden in the country. It is a six-hour drive from Delhi. Meanwhile, Chandigarh's Rose Garden is home to 50,000 plants. And, if you are there during the winter months, don't miss the Chrysanthemum Show hosted every year. Apart from this, Chandigarh also has Botanical Garden, Cactus Garden, and the 100-acre Pinjore Gardens.

Srinagar's tulip garden is the largest in Asia

Srinagar has India's answer to the eye-catching Tulip Gardens of the Netherlands—glimpses of what we saw in Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha-Jaya Bachchan's Silsila. In fact, the tulip garden in Srinagar is Asia's largest. With over 1.5 million plants of 48 species and 65 varieties of tulips, the garden—spread across 74 acres—is located near the foothills of Zabarwan Hills. It was opened for the public in 2007.

Other regions: Botanical Gardens in Ooty, Neelakurinji blooming in Munnar

The Government Botanical Gardens in Ooty is another priceless beauty India has. Established in the 1850s, the garden has around 1,000 species of plants. Another heavenly offering from India is Munnar, a hill station in Kerala. It is also the place where Neelakurinji, a rare purple-blue flower, blossoms once in 12 years. This can be witnessed from around July and goes on till October.