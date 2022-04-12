Lifestyle

Baisakhi, Bihu, and more: Marking new year across India

All these festivals mark the beginning of the new year and starting afresh in life.

Different states in India observe different religious New Year festivals with unique traditions every year in the month of April based on the Hindu calendar. This year, three major festivals of Baisakhi, Bihu, and Tamil New Year will be celebrated on April 14 while Pohela Boishakh, or the Bengali New Year will be observed on April 15. Read on to know more!

#1 Vaisakhi, or Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab

Baisakhi marks the beginning of Sikh New Year and also commemorates the year 1699 when Sikhism took over as a collective faith. It is Punjab's harvest festival and the day was chosen by Guru Gobind Singh for establishing the Khalsa. On Baisakhi, Sikhs visit Gurdwaras and organize nagar kirtans on the streets. Grand celebrations take place in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib where Khalsa was established.

#2 Tamil New Year celebrations in different parts of the world

Also called Puthandu, Tamil New Year is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Mauritius, Reunion, Puducherry, and Malaysia. It marks the first day of the Tamil calendar and it is believed that Lord Brahma began the creation of the Universe on this day. On this occasion, people take herbal baths, decorate their houses, read "Panchangam" and prepare a special dish called pachadi.

#3 Pohela Boishakh celebrations in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh

Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year will be celebrated on April 15 this year and it marks the first day of the Bengali calendar. It's an important occasion for the Bengali community and is widely celebrated in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh. On this day, Bengalis organize Prabhat Pheri and Boishakhi rallies, and shopkeepers practice Haal khata (opening of new business ledger books).

#4 Bihu celebrations in Assam

Also called Assamese New Year, Bihu is celebrated with great zeal and fervor in northeast India, especially in Assam. It marks the beginning of the new harvest season and is the first day of the Hindu solar calendar. This year, the festival will start on April 14 and end on April 16. It is widely celebrated by the farmer community of the country.