TN: Multiplexes, theaters to welcome guests from August 27

Theater owners are bracing for a grand re-opening this weekend, hoping to draw a steady trickle of movie lovers

Multiplexes and theaters in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu will start receiving film lovers from August 27, nearly four months after cinema halls were closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association said on Monday. With state government relaxing lockdown regulations permitting theaters to re-open from today, theater owners are bracing for a grand re-opening.

Relaxations

Theater owners are hoping to draw a steady trickle of movie lovers this weekend. On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced extending the ongoing lockdown in the State by another two weeks till September 6 but permitted the re-opening of theaters with 50 percent occupancy. The government also allowed beaches and parks to be thrown open to the members of the public from today.

Vaccination

"We have planned to re-open from August 27 throughout the State," said Rohini Panneerselvam, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. Asked if all the staff have been vaccinated against coronavirus, he told that all the staff members have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Protocol

"All those who ought to receive the second dose will get it soon," he said and indicated that the association members are gearing up for the re-opening. As per the government's SOPs, the cinema halls should be disinfected and seating arrangements should ensure social distancing. "We will strictly implement all the government safety norms on COVID-19," Panneerselvam added.

Other details

The previous AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government had ordered the closure of cinema halls from April 26, after they recommenced business in November last year, owing to the coronavirus second wave. After the DMK stormed to power, the government announced several relaxations in various stages and had allowed the re-opening of theaters from today.