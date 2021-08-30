Tamil Nadu woman arrested for torturing her 2-year-old son

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 04:05 pm

A woman in Tamil Nadu repeatedly assaulted her 2-year-old son and filmed the abuse.

The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly torturing her 2-year-old child, after several shocking videos of the abuse went viral on social media. The police action was taken after a complaint from the woman's husband, according to The Indian Express. The incident has triggered outrage among social media users, who called for strict action against the accused.

Abuse

Woman hit son and filmed the assault, reports say

In one of the videos, the woman was seen hitting her son, Pradeep, on his face even as he continued to bleed. The woman, identified as Thulasi, had herself filmed the video in February this year, NDTV reported. She was also seen hitting the child's foot and using a slipper for the assault in other videos. Another showed marked scars on the child's back.

Information

There were allegedly around 250 such videos

There were allegedly around 250 such videos, reported The News Minute. It appeared the clips were taken particularly to record the child's assault because the woman looked directly into the camera in many of them, before showing the child, the publication found.

Complaint

She was held from her mother's home in Andhra Pradesh

A few days ago, Thulasi's husband Vadivazhagan, 37, had registered a complaint against her at the Sathyamangalam Police station. He told the cops that he had dropped the woman at her mother's home over a month ago due to a dispute. Thulasi was then picked up from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and would reportedly be produced before a court in Gingee on Monday.

Investigation

Couple got married in 2016, have another child

The couple got married in 2016 and had been living in Manalapadi village near Gingee taluk in Villupuram district. They also have an elder child aged four years. Police said a difficult birth might have led to the woman feeling bitter toward her younger child. "...She had some health problems after the birth," N Shreenatha, the Superintendent of Police (Villupuram) told NDTV.

Quote

Cops say the woman was involved with another man

Police also believe the woman wanted to marry another man, leading to issues with her husband. "Prima facie, it also appears she was in contact with another person and they were planning on getting married. This caused a marital dispute with the husband, Vadivazhagan, which also motivated her to torture the child," the same police officer was quoted as saying.

Probe

Woman found to be mentally sound, cops say

After the arrest, the woman was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital for a health examination. She was found to be mentally sound, according to the police. The cops are also looking for the man whom Thulasi was allegedly in a relationship with. Both the children are now with their father, reports state.

Information

Case filed under the following laws

A case has since been filed under the Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (assault with intent to dishonor person), 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, reported The Indian Express.