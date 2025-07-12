'Job of a lifetime': Tom Holland gushes over Nolan's 'Odyssey'

Filming insights

Holland calls Nolan, Thomas's work ethic inspiring

Holland described his time on The Odyssey set as the "best experience" he's ever had. He called it "Incredible, exciting and different," and believes the film will be "unlike anything we've ever seen." The actor also praised Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for their exceptional work ethic. He said, "I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do...there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure."