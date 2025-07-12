'Job of a lifetime': Tom Holland gushes over Nolan's 'Odyssey'
What's the story
Tom Holland has opened up about his experience working on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the Spider-Man actor called it "the job of a lifetime, without a doubt." He plays Telemachus, Odysseus's son (played by Matt Damon), in the film. The star-studded cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.
Filming insights
Holland calls Nolan, Thomas's work ethic inspiring
Holland described his time on The Odyssey set as the "best experience" he's ever had. He called it "Incredible, exciting and different," and believes the film will be "unlike anything we've ever seen." The actor also praised Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for their exceptional work ethic. He said, "I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do...there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure."
Co-star appreciation
Holland shares screen with Damon, Hathaway
Holland also expressed his admiration for his co-stars Damon and Hathaway. He said, "Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine." "So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them...I couldn't have asked for a better job," he added. The film is set to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.