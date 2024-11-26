Charlize Theron joins Pattinson, Zendaya, Hathaway in Christopher Nolan's next
Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron, known for her performances in blockbusters such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Fast and Furious, has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming untitled film. This will be her first collaboration with the acclaimed director. Per Deadline, Theron will be sharing screen space with an already stellar cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Nolan's summer release tradition and Theron's Universal history
The untitled film will go on floors in 2025. Nolan has a tradition of releasing his films in the summer, starting with The Dark Knight in 2008. His latest project is set to follow this pattern with a July 17, 2026 release date. Meanwhile, Theron has a long history with Universal—having starred in Atomic Blonde, the Snow White and the Huntsman films, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and as villainous Cipher in the Fast and Furious franchise.
Theron's current projects and Nolan's Universal collaboration
Theron is currently filming Apex for Netflix with Taron Edgerton and is expected to appear in the next installment of Doctor Strange. Meanwhile, Nolan's upcoming film is his second collaboration with Universal after they distributed Oppenheimer in 2023. The film became the third-highest-grossing movie of 2023 with a staggering $976 million worldwide, trailing behind only Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Theron's journey from dramas to Hollywood blockbusters
Theron started with smaller dramas such as The Cider House Rules and The Legend of Bagger Vance before moving on to Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. Her role in the 2003 film Monster won her an Academy Award for Best Actress, making her a star. She recently reprised her role in the Fast & Furious franchise with 2023's Fast X and completed filming on The Old Guard 2.