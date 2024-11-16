Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix offers a range of Bollywood thrillers worth your time.

Highlights include "Do Patti", a gripping tale of twin sisters and domestic violence, "Madras Cafe", a spy thriller set in war-torn Sri Lanka, and "Mom", a story of a mother's quest for justice.

6 Bollywood thrillers to watch on Netflix

What's the story Bollywood has a glorious past of making edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Many of these movies, which are full of unexpected twists and turns, are now streaming on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. Here's a list of six such gripping thrillers you can binge-watch over the weekend. From Do Patti to Badla, these films have a lot to offer in terms of stories and performances.

'Do Patti,' 'Madras Cafe'

Do Patti, one of the latest thrillers on Netflix, features Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Shaikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the gripping plot focuses on twin sisters Saumya and Shailee (Sanon in dual roles) with Kajol playing a cop for the first time. The narrative delves into domestic violence and deception. Madras Cafe is another highly-rated spy thriller starring John Abraham as an Indian intelligence agent sent to Sri Lanka in the middle of a civil war.

'Mom'

Mom marked Sridevi's return to the big screen after a long hiatus. Set in Delhi, the film has Sridevi as a caring mother seeking justice for her teenage step-daughter who is brutally raped after a party. With police proving unhelpful, she takes matters into her own hands with help from a local detective played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

'Talaash'

Talaash has Aamir Khan as a police officer, who is unable to cope with his son's death while investigating the mysterious death of an actor. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in powerful supporting roles. While it received mixed reviews upon release, the multi-starrer has gained huge fanfare later.

'Badla' and 'Darlings'

Inspired by the 2017 Spanish movie The Invisible Guest, Badla stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The story revolves around a murder suspect (Pannu) and her lawyer (Bachchan) who questions her alibi till she finally reveals the truth. Lastly, Darlings is Alia Bhatt's debut production venture launched directly on Netflix. It also delved deep into domestic abuse with excellent performances from Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.