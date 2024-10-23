Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix has released the first look of Neeraj Pandey's new film, 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', teasing a suspenseful plot involving a relentless inspector and a stolen diamond worth 60 crores.

The film's story selection process was also discussed by Bhatia, emphasizing their constant search for exciting narratives.

The release date is yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is releasing soon

Netflix unveils first look of Neeraj Pandey's 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:24 pm Oct 23, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Netflix has joined hands with ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey to bring a high-octane crime drama, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Ahead of the film's release, the streaming giant has given an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into its making. Produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner Friday Storytellers, the film features a star-studded cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajeev Mehta.

Film preview

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' promises suspense and high-stakes pursuit

The first look at Sikandar Ka Muqaddar highlights the power-packed performances of its cast, promising a story full of suspense and a high-stakes chase. The caption on the post read: "60 crore diamonds stolen. A long search. And an inspector who won't give up." Earlier, Bhatia expressed his excitement to Bollywood Hungama, saying, "It is shaping up very well. In fact, I saw it last night itself. I am very excited for its release."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip here

Storytelling approach

Bhatia discussed story selection process for 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'

Further in the conversation, Bhatia also delved into the process of story selection. He emphasized that as storytellers, they are always on the lookout for exciting stories. "We are storytellers. That's what our job is - we are constantly looking for stories," he said. To note, director Pandey last directed Tabu and Ajay Devgn-starrer, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Meanwhile, the release date for the upcoming movie has not been announced yet.