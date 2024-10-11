Henry Cavill to lead Amazon MGM's live-action 'Voltron' movie
Henry Cavill, famous for his Superman films and Netflix's The Witcher, will star in Amazon MGM Studios's upcoming live-action film Voltron. The movie is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for Netflix's 2021 action film Red Notice and 2018's Skyscraper. Apart from Cavill, Daniel Quinn-Toye has also been cast in a leading role after impressing the studio with his West End performances, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
'Voltron' movie: Origin and production details
The Voltron film draws inspiration from the Japanese sci-fi series Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV. In the mid-1980s, World Events edited and dubbed these series into a syndicated show called Voltron: Defender of the Universe. The story follows five young pilots who control Robot Lions, vehicles that combine to form a mega-robot called Voltron. Specific plot details for Amazon MGM's adaptation are under wraps.
Cavill's recent and future projects
Cavill was last seen in two action thrillers: Matthew Vaughan's Argyle for Apple Original Films and Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for Lionsgate. He also had a cameo in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine as the Wolverine variant "Cavillrine." He will next reunite with Ritchie for the action thriller In the Grey, star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez, and lead Chad Stahelski's reboot of Highlander.
Cavill's executive production role at Amazon MGM Studios
Apart from acting, Cavill is also stepping into executive production. He is currently attached to a project based on the Warhammer 40,000 franchise across all Amazon MGM Studios productions. This new role marks an expansion of his professional portfolio within the entertainment industry.