Why is Olivia Colman missing from 'Heartstopper' Season 3

By Isha Sharma 01:17 pm Oct 06, 202401:17 pm

What's the story The third season of the popular Netflix series Heartstopper was released on October 3, with fans celebrating the return of leads Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). However, viewers quickly noticed the absence of a key character: Nick's mother Sarah, portrayed by Olivia Colman. Colman has been greatly appreciated for her portrayal as Nick's supportive mother. So, why didn't we see her this season?

Colman's work commitments led to her absence

In an interview with Forbes, Colman revealed that her hectic work schedule prevented her from participating in the third season. She said, "I couldn't do number three. I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that." "I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I've ever been part of." Despite her absence from the current season, Colman indicated she would be open to returning for a potential fourth season or spin-off.

'Heartstopper' creator adapted to Colman's unavailability

Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper, had to adjust the storyline due to Colman's unavailability. A key scene from Oseman's graphic novel where Nick discusses his boyfriend Charlie's mental health struggles with his mother was crucial for this season. However, without Colman, Oseman introduced Nick's aunt Diane as a therapist into the plot. This character was initially excluded from the series as she didn't significantly contribute to the plot in earlier seasons.

Know more about the show

IMDb describes the show as, "Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player, one day are made to sit together in class. Their friendship becomes something more for Charlie, but he does not believe he has a chance." It stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, and Chetna Pandya, among others.