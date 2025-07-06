Army doctor delivers baby with hair clip, knife at station
An extraordinary incident unfolded at the Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when an Army doctor delivered a baby girl on the platform. Major Dr Rohit Bachwala, a medical officer with the Army Medical Corps, used a hair clip and a pocket knife for the emergency delivery after a pregnant woman traveling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express went into labor.
The woman was deboarded at Jhansi station after she experienced severe labor pain. Major Bachwala, who was waiting for his train, noticed the emergency and immediately rushed to help. "With no access to a proper operation theater, I had to rely on tools I had on me," he said. He used a hair clip to clamp the umbilical cord and a pocket knife to cut it after ensuring the baby was stable.
Major Bachwala further revealed that the woman had collapsed near the lift area due to intense labor pain. He said, "There was no time to waste. We created a makeshift delivery area and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available supplies." After the successful delivery, both mother and child were rushed to a local hospital by ambulance with help from railway staff.
Doctor boarded his train to Hyderabad on time
Remarkably, after the emergency delivery, Major Bachwala boarded his train to Hyderabad on time. He said, "As doctors, we must be prepared for emergencies at all times, even in transit." Doctors later confirmed that both mother and child were stable after reaching the hospital. The incident left bystanders awestruck and new parents overwhelmed with gratitude for Major Bachwala's timely intervention.