'Was abducted': Indore woman arrested for husband's murder claims innocence
What's the story
Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya with the help of contract killers, has claimed she's innocent.
She said she was abducted and dumped in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she called her brother from a dhaba.
Speaking to India Today, dhaba owner Sahil Yadav said that Sonam had told him she was robbed of her ornaments in Meghalaya, after which she lost consciousness and had no recollection of how she ended up there.
Allegations
What happened next?
Sahil said that she had earlier approached others for help, but they refused.
"She came up to me (around 1:00am) and asked for my phone. She, then, called her brother and broke down," Sahil told India Today.
But "looking at her, it didn't seem like she had been missing for several days or was in much distress," he said, describing her appearance.
After the initial phone call, Sonam's brother called back and requested him to inform the local police.
Family's stance
'My daughter is innocent...she cannot do this'
Sahil then called the police control room as requested, and shortly after, a police vehicle arrived and took her with them.
Sonam's family has vehemently denied the murder allegations. Her father, Devi Singh, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.
He said, "My daughter is innocent. I trust her completely. She cannot do this."
"They got married with the consent of both families," he added while disputing claims that Sonam conspired with her lover to kill Raja.
Case update
Sonam went missing after husband's body was found
Sonam went missing after her husband's body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2.
The police tracked her to Ghazipur, where she surrendered at the Nandganj police station late Sunday night.
SP East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem confirmed the arrests of four people involved in the case, including Akash Rajput (19) from Lalitpur, Vishal Singh Chauhan (22) and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) from Indore, and one more from Madhya Pradesh.
Investigation progress
Police say she planned husband's murder
The Meghalaya Police alleged she had pre-planned her husband's murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.
Police sources said she had hired three contract killers to carry out the plan. Three have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh, while one was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh.
Sonam is currently in UP Police's custody and will be handed over to Meghalaya Police once they reach Ghazipur.