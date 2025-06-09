What's the story

Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya with the help of contract killers, has claimed she's innocent.

She said she was abducted and dumped in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she called her brother from a dhaba.

Speaking to India Today, dhaba owner Sahil Yadav said that Sonam had told him she was robbed of her ornaments in Meghalaya, after which she lost consciousness and had no recollection of how she ended up there.