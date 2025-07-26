AIFF clarifies fake applications from Guardiola, Xavi for India job

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has debunked reports of Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez applying for the head coach position of the Indian national football team. The AIFF received fake applications from people impersonating the two coaches. This clarification comes after reports in the Indian and Spanish press claimed that Subrata Paul, India's technical director, admitted Xavi's interest in the role, though there is no direct confirmation from Paul himself. The AIFF later clarified that the applications were hoaxes.

Official response Here's the official statement The AIFF issued a statement saying, "AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine." This statement was issued to clarify the situation regarding the hoax applications, amidst reports in Indian and Spanish media about Xavi's interest in coaching India.

Clarification issued No genuine application was submitted by Xavi The AIFF has also clarified that no genuine application was submitted by Xavi. It received a fake application from someone impersonating the Barcelona legend, but this was not from Xavi himself. The football body also revealed that it received another fake application, this time from Manchester City manager Guardiola (not the real one).

Ongoing process AIFF looking for new head coach The AIFF is still looking for a new head coach after the resignation of Manolo Marquez earlier this month. The federation has received 170 applications and has shortlisted three coaches: Stephen Constantine, Khalid Jamil, and Stefan Tarkovic. A decision on who will take the job is expected to be announced by August 1.