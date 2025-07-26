UAE to host Asia Cup 2025: Presenting key details

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to September 28. ACC President Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the news. The tournament will feature eight teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman. Here are further details on the same.

Tournament structure Asia Cup 2025 to be a T20 tournament The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, aligning with the preparations for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will feature a total of 19 matches. India has been named the official host and is responsible for finalizing the match schedule. However, some commercial aspects are still under negotiation, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Group speculation India, Pakistan likely to be in same group While it hasn't been officially confirmed, India and Pakistan are likely to be placed in the same group for the 2025 Asia Cup. This could lead to three high-voltage clashes between the archrivals: one in the group stage, another in Super Four, and possibly a third one in the final. In terms of the H2H record between the two nations in T20Is, India have won 9 games to Pakistan's three. One match was tied.

Financial considerations Schedule under process; India expected to generate bulk of revenue The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working on the final draft of the match schedule for Asia Cup 2025. A large portion of the tournament's revenue comes from Indian sponsors and broadcasters. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which bagged Asia Cup rights in 2024 in a deal worth $170 million over eight years, will be looking to capitalize on high viewership, especially during possible India-Pakistan matches.