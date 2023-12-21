Asia Cup exploits; wickets galore: Mohammed Siraj in 2023 (ODIs)

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Asia Cup exploits; wickets galore: Mohammed Siraj in 2023 (ODIs)

By Parth Dhall 08:28 pm Dec 21, 202308:28 pm

Mohammed Siraj took 44 ODI wickets in 2023

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj had a breakout year in terms of bowling in ODI cricket. He took the most ODI wickets by a fast bowler and the second-most overall in 2023. Although Siraj's consistency plunged in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, his exploits in the year's first half stunned one and all. He made merry in the Asia Cup final.

2/9

Most ODI wickets by a pacer in 2023

As mentioned, Siraj finished as the highest wicket-taker (ODIs) among pacers in 2023. He took 44 wickets from 25 matches at an astonishing average of 20.68. Overall, the right-arm seamer is only behind his compatriot and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who snapped up 49 wickets. Mohammed Shami, the star of India's World Cup campaign, finished just behind Siraj, with 43 wickets at 16.46.

3/9

Siraj entered record books in Asia Cup final

Siraj wreaked havoc in the 2023 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. He took six wickets as the hosts were bundled out for a mere 50, batting first. He took five of SL's first six wickets as the Lankans were reduced to 12/6. Siraj took four of these wickets in one over, becoming the first Indian to do so in an ODI.

4/9

Joint-quickest fifer in ODIs

During the Asia Cup final, Siraj completed his fifer in just 16 deliveries, the joint-quickest for a bowler in ODI cricket. He equaled the record of Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas, who took a fifer in 16 balls against Bangladesh in 2003.

5/9

Best figures against SL in ODIs

The former took 6/21 in seven overs, including a maiden. These are now the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI. He broke the record of Pakistan lagend Waqar Younis, who took 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.

6/9

Siraj completed 50 ODI wickets in 2023

The same match saw Siraj completing 50 wickets in ODI cricket (29 games). He became the joint fourth-fastest Indian to the milestone, sharing the spot with fellow pacer Shami. They are only behind Ajit Agarkar (23 matches), Kuldeep (24), and Jasprit Bumrah (28). In terms of balls, Siraj became the second-fastest to 50 ODI wickets. He took just 1,002 balls.

7/9

How did Siraj fare in WC 2023?

Siraj had a moderate World Cup campaign, having taken 14 wickets from 11 games at an average of 33.50. He was at his best in the match against Sri Lanka where India won by 302 runs. The pacer brought back the memories of the Asia Cup final as SL were bowled out for 55. Siraj took three wickets for 16 runs.

8/9

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Siraj held the top spot

Siraj's heroics in the Asia Cup final helped him reach the number one spot in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings. Notably, Siraj also occupied the top spot in March before Australia's Josh Hazlewood dethroned him. The former is currently the third-ranked bowler.

9/9

A look at his ODI journey

Siraj made his ODI debut versus Australia in January 2019. He recorded figures of 0/76 in the contest and waited over three years to get his second ODI cap. The pacer made a comeback last year and hasn't looked back ever since. As of now, Siraj has taken 68 wickets from 41 ODIs at 22.79. The tally includes a solitary fifer.