World Cup: Virat Kohli becomes first batter with this milestone

1/6

Sports 2 min read

World Cup: Virat Kohli becomes first batter with this milestone

By Parth Dhall 04:43 pm Nov 19, 202304:43 pm

Virat Kohli smashed a 63-ball 54 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli smashed a fine half-century against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 35-year-old helped India recover from 81/3 after they were put in to bat. Despite missing his century, Kohli is now the first-ever player with five consecutive fifty-plus scores in multiple World Cup editions. Here are the key stats.

2/6

A look at his knock

Kohli came to the middle after India lost opener Shubman Gill (30/1). Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also departed before India touched the 100-run mark. Kohli then paired up with Rahul and survived a tough middle-over phase where Australia dominated with tight lines. The former eventually fell for 54 off 63 balls (4 fours). Pat Cummins ended his bid for a historic ton.

3/6

Kohli enters record books

As mentioned, Kohli has become the first player with five successive fifty-plus scores in multiple World Cup editions. His last five scores read 54, 117, 51, 101*, and 88. Kohli also recorded five such scores in the 2019 World Cup. Notably, Australia's Steven Smith is the only other batter with five consecutive fifty-plus scores in a World Cup edition (2019).

4/6

Kohli finishes with 765 runs

Kohli finished his 2023 World Cup campaign on a high. He racked up 765 runs from 11 matches at an incredible average of 95.62. The tally includes as many as nine fifty-plus scores (three tons). In the semi-final, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a World Cup edition. The former also became the first player with 50 ODI tons.

5/6

Another record for Kohli

Kohli scripted another record with his knock against Australia. He is now the only Indian to record fifty-plus scores in both semi-finals and finals of a World Cup edition. Kohli smashed 117 (9 fours and 2 sixes) in the semi-final against New Zealand. He now has the highest individual score by a batter in the ODI World Cup semi-finals.

6/6

Kohli joins these veterans

Kohli is only the third player with a century and a fifty in the semi-final and final of a World Cup edition. Aravinda De Silva (in 1996) and Smith (in 2015) are the other batters with this feat.