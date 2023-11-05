ICC World Cup: Shreyas Iyer registers his second successive fifty

ICC World Cup: Shreyas Iyer registers his second successive fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 06:38 pm Nov 05, 202306:38 pm

Shreyas Iyer was solid versus SA in Kolkata (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India's Shreyas Iyer played a clutch knock versus South Africa in match number 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Iyer came to bat when India lost two quick wickets after a bright start. Iyer was slow to make an impact but once he applied himself, India got a move on. Here are the details.

A composed 77 from the blade of Iyer

India were 93/2 in 10.3 overs when Iyer came in. He took his time before playing the spinners with ease. He also didn't shy away from playing the big shots. Iyer added a solid 134-run partnership along with Virat Kohli. SA pacer Lungi Ngidi sent Iyer back in the 37th over. Notably, Ngidi dismissed Iyer for the fifth time in ODIs.

17th ODI fifty for Iyer

Iyer's 77 was from 87 balls was laced with seven fours and two sixes. Iyer has raced to 2,094 runs from 55 ODIs at an average of 46.53. Besides slamming 17 fifties in this format, he has amassed three centuries. He owns an average of 52.85 against SA, compiling 370 runs in 10 matches against them. He has slammed two fifties and a century.

500 ODI runs in 2023 for Iyer

With this 77-run knock, Iyer became the fifth Indian batter to complete 500 ODI runs in 2023. Overall, he has scored 557 runs this year in 16 ODIs at an average of 42.84. He has hammered three fifties and a solitary ton. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli and KL Rahul have compiled more runs than him in 2023 in this format.

India manage 326/5 versus SA

India scored 326/5 versus SA in 50 overs. Kohli led the way for his side with a record-equalling 49th ODI century. Kohli scored a composed 101*. Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (29*) did well toward the end. For SA, Keshav Maharaj was superb (1/30).