Lungi Ngidi dismisses Shreyas Iyer for the fifth time (ODIs)

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Lungi Ngidi dismisses Shreyas Iyer for the fifth time (ODIs)

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:23 pm Nov 05, 202306:23 pm

Shreyas Iyer played a sensational 77-run knock against South Africa (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer slammed a crucial fifty against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. The Indian batter hammered his second consecutive fifty in the tournament. He played a fluent 87-ball 77 laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. However, Lungi Ngidi dismissed Iyer in a crucial phase of the match. India managed 326/5 in 50 overs. Here are further details.

2/6

Iyer plays a quality knock

Iyer came to the crease when India were 93/2 in 10.3 overs. The middle-order batter took his time before playing the spinners with ease. He also didn't shy away from playing the big shots as well. Iyer added 134 runs along with Virat Kohli to take India beyond the 220-run mark. Ngidi dismissed Iyer in the 37th over as he tried attacking.

3/6

Ngidi has dismissed Iyer five times in ODIs

Ngidi has had the upper hand over Iyer in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the SA speedster has now claimed Iyer's wicket five times in six meetings while conceding 36 runs in 38 balls at a strike rate of 94. 73. Notably, Iyer averages a paltry 7.20 versus Ngidi, who is the most successful bowler versus the former. Adam Zampa is next (3 dismissals).

4/6

Iyer completes 500 ODI runs in 2023

With this knock, Iyer became the fifth Indian batter to complete 500 ODI runs in 2023. Overall, he has scored 557 runs this year in 16 ODIs at an average of 42.84. He has hammered three fifties and a solitary ton. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli and KL Rahul have compiled more runs than him in 2023 in this format.

5/6

17th ODI fifty for Iyer

Iyer has raced to 2,094 runs from 55 ODIs at an average of 46.53. Besides slamming 17 fifties in this format, he has amassed three centuries. He owns an average of 52.85 against SA, compiling 370 runs in 10 matches against them. He has slammed two fifties and a century against the Proteas. The 28-year-old has scored 293 runs in the 2023 World Cup.

6/6

What about Ngidi?

Ngidi clocked figures worth 1/63 from 8.2 overs. In 55 ODIs, he has raced to 86 scalps at 28.36. In 10 ODIs versus India, Ngidi owns 18 scalps at 27.61. In 15 away games (home of opposition), the right-arm pacer has taken 23 scalps.