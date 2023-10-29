Virat Kohli records his maiden duck in ODI World Cups

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 08:11 pm Oct 29, 202308:11 pm

Virat Kohli registered a nine-ball duck (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India compiled 229/9 against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma (87), KL Rahul (39), and Suryakumar Yadav (49) starred in the low-scoring encounter. Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has been in sublime form of late, failed to go big in Lucknow. He recorded a nine-ball duck. Kohli recorded his first-ever duck in the ODI World Cups.

Kohli departs after playing dot balls

India had a patchy start after England put them in to bat. Although Rohit continued with his fine form, wickets fell from the other end. India lost their first wicket in the form of Shubman Gill (3.6). Just three overs later, Kohli departed for a nine-ball duck. The latter played four successive dot balls before David Willey dismissed him.

Kohli's first WC duck across four editions

As mentioned, this was the first instance of Kohli recording a duck in the World Cup. Kohli, who has over 1,300 runs in the tournament, registered his first duck after 32 innings. He is participating in his fourth ODI World Cup.

11th duck against England in international cricket

As per statistician Bharath Seervi, Kohli clocked his 11th international duck against England. It's five more than the six he owns versus Australia. Kohli also has five international ducks versus West Indies. Meanwhile, Kohli now owns the most ODI ducks in his career versus England (4). He was tied in terms of ducks versus WI (3).

Fourth-most ODI runs

In India's last match, Kohli became the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430). His average of 57.91 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is second to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 69 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Having played 287 ODIs, Kohli is the most capped player among active cricketers.

Second-most WC runs for India

With 1,384 runs at over 53, Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in the World Cup. His closest rival is Indian skipper Rohit (1,376). Kohli has three centuries and nine half-centuries in the tournament. Overall, Kohli is only behind Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532), and David Warner (1,405) in terms of World Cup runs.