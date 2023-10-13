Rohit Sharma: Decoding his best ICC Cricket World Cup knocks

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:03 pm Oct 13, 202308:03 pm

Rohit Sharma averages 65.23 in ODI World Cup matches (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma relishes performing at the big stage and there's no bigger stage than the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Indian captain owns a sensational record in the ODI World Cup as he shattered several records with his sensational hundred against Afghanistan in the last match. He will look to continue that form against arch-rivals Pakistan. Here we decode his best ODI WC knocks.

Rohit has amassed 1,109 runs in 19 ODI World Cup matches at an impressive average of 65.23. The dasher has hammered seven hundreds in the tournament, the most by any batter. He also became the joint-fastest to 1,000 runs in ODI World Cup in 19 innings along with Australia's David Warner. He scored 648 runs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

A fine century against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup

One of Rohit's five centuries at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup came against Bangladesh. He hammered the Bangla Tigers all over the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Rohit's 92-ball 104 was studded with seven boundaries and five sixes. He had a fine 180-run partnership with KL Rahul which helped India post a total of 314/9. Bangladesh batted well but fell short by 29 runs.

A ton in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Bangladesh

Rohit had a very lukewarm league stage in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. But he wanted to make a mark and he chose the quarter-final clash against Bangladesh to score big. The Indian opener crunched 13 boundaries and three sixes during his 126-ball 137. His crucial knock helped India post 302/6 in Melbourne. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 193.

A blistering knock from Rohit against SA in 2019 WC

Rohit had set the tone of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup with a fine century against South Africa in the opening clash. He batted with great conviction on a pitch that had a lot for the bowlers. While the other batters struggled, Rohit took the onus on himself with his 122*from 144 deliveries to steer India to a six-wicket win.

A hammering knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup

After a duck against Australia, Rohit returned to his dominant best against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He batted with great confidence and smashed the Afghanistan bowlers all over the ground. The dasher crunched 16 fours and five maximums during his 84-ball 131. It was also his seventh century in the ODI World Cups. India won the match by eight wickets.

Defining knock from Rohit against Pakistan in the 2019 WC

Rohit's 140 against Pakistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in Manchester is one of his greatest knocks in this format. He plundered the Pakistan bowlers, smashing 13 boundaries and three sixes during his exceptional knock. Rohit stitched a 136-run partnership with Rahul followed by a 98-run stand with Virat Kohli. India won that match comfortably.