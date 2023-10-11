Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to 1,000 World Cup runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:51 pm Oct 11, 2023

Rohit took just 19 innings to complete 1,000 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Yet another day and yet another milestone for Rohit Sharma, who is now the fastest Indian to accomplish 1,000 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He accomplished the feat with his 22nd run in India's second match against Afghanistan in Delhi. The 36-year-old has become the fourth Indian to get the 1,000-run mark in the event. Here are his stats.

Fastest to get the mark

Rohit took just 19 innings to complete 1,000 runs at the event as he equaled Australia's David Warner, who took as many innings. The duo now tops this list. Warner accomplished the milestone in Australia's opening WC match against India. Sachin Tendulkar was the previous fastest Indian to 1,000 WC runs (20 innings). Notably, Rohit averages over 60 with the bat in the tournament.

Joint-most centuries in ODI WC

Rohit smoked as many as five tons in 2019, the most by a batter in a WC event. The opener smashed a hundred in the 2015 event as well. His tally of six WC tons is the joint-most for any player. He needs just one more hundred to go past Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Rohit also owns three fifties at the event.

Fourth Indian to get the mark

Rohit has become just the fourth Indian to get 1,000 runs in ODI WCs. Besides Tendulkar (2,278), he has joined Virat Kohli (1,030-plus), and Sourav Ganguly (1,006) in the elite list. Notably, Tendulkar remains the only batter with over 2,000 runs at the event. Rohit's tally of 648 runs in 2019 is the third-most for a batter in a WC edition.

Highest individual score in ODIs

Rohit has now raced past 10,120 runs in 253 ODIs at a 48-plus average. His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (47) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 52 fifties under his belt in the format. Rohit is the only batter with multiple ODI double-tons (three). His 264 against SL in 2014 remains the highest individual ODI score.