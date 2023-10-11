Jasprit Bumrah records his best World Cup bowling figures: Stats

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 39 runs in 10 overs

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers as Afghanistan scored 272/8 in match number nine of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Bumrah took four wickets, thereby recording his best bowling figures in the tournament. For Afghanistan, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai smacked half-centuries, having shared a century stand. Here are the key stats.

Bumrah takes four wickets

Bumrah came out all guns blazing against Afghanistan. He first dismissed Zadran for 22 in the seventh over. His second wicket came in the form of Najibullah in the 45th over. Bumrah then got rid of a set Mohammad Nabi in the same over. Rashid Khan was Bumrah's final victim. The latter conceded just 39 runs in 10 overs.

Bumrah's best World Cup figures

Bumrah has registered his best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup (4/39). This was his second four-wicket haul in the tournament. The right-arm seamer now has 24 wickets from 11 World Cup matches at an incredible average of 18.54. His economy rate reads 4.27. Bumrah owns six wickets from two ODIs at 13.00 against the Afghans.

Bumrah has been on a roll

It is worth noting that Bumrah has taken at least one wicket in 10 of his 11 World Cup matches. His bowling figures read 10-1-35-2, 10-1-61-3, 8-0-52-0, 10-1-39-2, 6-1-9-2, 10-1-44-1, 10-1-55-4, 10-2-37-3, 10-1-39-1, 10-0-35-2, and 10-0-39-4.

Bumrah completes 50 ODI wickets at home

Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia only in January 2016. India's premier pacer across formats, Bumrah has raced to 135 wickets from 80 ODIs at an average of 23.77. After taking a four-fer against Afghanistan, the right-arm pacer has completed 50 wickets in ODIs at home. He owns 55 and 30 wickets in foreign and neutral conditions.