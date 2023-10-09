ICC World Cup: Spirited Pakistan take on injury-hit Sri Lanka

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:35 pm Oct 09, 202303:35 pm

Pakistan won their opening match against Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan will look to carry their positive momentum when they face Sri Lanka in match 8 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 10. Buoyed by their win against the Netherlands, Pakistan will look to pose a tough challenge against a depleted SL side. After losing their first match against South Africa, SL will look to bounce back. Here is the preview.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The match will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The pitches here are generally very balanced as they provide something for everyone. Batters will score runs but there will be some help for the bowlers as well. 287 reads the average first innings score. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on Hotstar from 2:00 PM IST.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan have an unassailable lead over the Lankan Lions in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. Both teams have played 156 matches against each other, from which Pakistan mustered 92 victories in comparison to SL's 59 wins. One match ended in a tie while four of them ended without a result. SL have lost all their seven previous ODI WC games against Pakistan

A shot at redemption for Fakhar, Theekshana may return

Fakhar Zaman has struggled to get going in the recent past and therefore he has been under scrutiny. He was dismissed cheaply against Netherlands as their top order collapsed. He is likely to retain his place but he needs a big score. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana, who missed the opener against SA, is likely to return to the XI. His return will boost their bowling.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Pakistan's probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf. Sri Lanka's probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana.

A look at the key performers

Shakeel slammed the second-fastest fifty for Pakistan in the ODI World Cups. He scored a brilliant 68 against Netherlands. Mendis hammered eight sixes against SA for his 42-ball 76. Nissanka is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 819 runs at 43.10. In 2023, Babar has also amassed 750 ODI runs. Rauf finished with 4/43 against Netherlands while Theekshana claimed 31 wickets (2023).

Dream11 team prediction: Fantasy picks

Dream11 option 1: Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Mohammad Rizwan, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Maheesh Theekshana, Haris Rauf, and Kasun Rajitha. Dream11 option 2: Babar Azam, Kusal Mendis (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dhananjaya de Silva, Haris Rauf (VC), and Matheesha Pathirana.