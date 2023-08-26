AFG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan slams his 10th ODI half-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 26, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan played a timely knock (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored a brilliant half-century in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo. On a spin-friendly track, the star batter showcased remarkable resilience and scored 67 off 79 deliveries. He smashed six boundaries and a maximum. This was the 10th half-century of Rizwan's ODI career. Here we look at his stats in ODIs.

A timely knock from Rizwan

Rizwan arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 52/2. As the Colombo track was on the slower side, Afghanistan spinners were getting substantial assistance. However, Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam (60) led Pakistan's fightback with a 110-run partnership for the third wicket. The former shifted gears after settling his feet and played some delightful shots all over the park.

1,500 runs loading for Rizwan

Meanwhile, Rizwan has now raced to 1,498 ODI runs in 60 matches. While he averages 34.04 in the format, his strike rate reads 87.91. As mentioned, the 31-year-old hammered his 10th half-century in ODIs. He also owns a couple of centuries with 115 reading his highest score. Against Afghanistan, he now owns 90 runs in three ODI matches at 30.

His stats at number four

In May this year, Rizwan stated that number four is his preferred batting position in ODIs. He has certainly enjoyed batting at the spot as he now owns 865 ODI runs at number four at 39.31. Six of his 10 ODI fifties and both his hundreds have come batting at number four.

