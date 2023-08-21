Five stats that define Jasprit Bumrah's prowess in T20 cricket

Sports

Five stats that define Jasprit Bumrah's prowess in T20 cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 21, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

Bumrah has made a staggering comeback to professional cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah is back and how! India's ongoing three-T20I series against Ireland marked the pacer's comeback to competitive cricket after almost a year. Bumrah, who is leading a second-string team, bowled terrific spells in the first two games and powered India to comprehensive wins. 2/19 and 2/15 read his figures. Here we look at five stats that define his prowess in T20 cricket.

Joint-most maidens in T20 cricket

The second T20I saw Bumrah deliver a wicket maiden in the final over. This was Bumrah's 10th maiden in T20I cricket. The speedster has joined his compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the bowler with joint-most maidens in T20I cricket (only full-member team bowlers). Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini is the only other Indian to deliver a maiden in the 20th over of a T20I innings.

Best economy rate among pacers in T20I cricket

India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Bumrah has raced to 74 wickets in 62 games. His economy rate of 6.55 is the best among full-member team pacers with at least 50 wickets in the T20I format. Former England and Ireland international Boyd Rankin trails the Indian pacer in this regard with an economy of 6.84. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (6.96) is the next Indian on this list.

One of the two pacers with this double

Bumrah's bowling average of 19.66 is the sixth-best among pacers with 50 or more T20I wickets (only full-member team bowlers). This makes him only one of the two fast bowlers with an economy of fewer than seven and an average of under 20 (minimum: 50 wickets). South Africa's Dale Steyn (6.94 and 18.35) is the only other bowler with his double.

Sensational at the death

In overs between 16 and 20, Bumrah has scalped 37 T20I wickets at an economy rate of 7.35. He has the best economy rate among pacers with 30 or more wickets in this phase in T20I cricket. In the overall list, he is only behind spinners Rashid Khan (7.12) and Saeed Ajmal (7.13) in this regard.

Historic spell versus KKR

Bumrah was at his best in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians. He returned with 5/10 in four overs. The pacer bowled two overs in the death, conceding just a solitary run and claiming three wickets. No bowler has conceded as many or fewer runs, having bowled two overs in the death in an IPL match.

Share this timeline