The sensational numbers of Gujarat Titans from IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans fell short in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as they lost to the Chennai Super Kings on the big night. However, they played a brilliant brand of cricket and were a ball away from creating IPL history. The young franchise has already made it to two successive finals and will be gunning for more next season. Here's more.

GT were close to creating IPL history

GT won the title in their debut season, defeating Rajasthan Royals. However, they failed to replicate that against the more seasoned CSK team this season. Had they won the title this time, then they would have been the first team to win back-to-back titles in their first two IPL seasons. No other team has won two titles in their first two seasons.

GT could have scripted this IPL record

GT could have been the third IPL franchise to defend their crown. Only CSK and MI have won back-to-back IPL titles. CSK did it by winning the titles in 2010 and 2011, while MI achieved it by winning in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Shubman Gill claimed the Orange Cap

Shubman Gill broke several records this season with his exceptional batting performances. The youngster slammed 890 runs at an average of 59.33. He slapped four fifties and three centuries this season with a strike rate of 157.80. He registered the second-highest runs in an IPL season, only behind Virat Kohli, who compiled 973 runs in IPL 20216. Gill bagged the Orange Cap.

Fourth player to score 800-plus runs in an IPL season

Gill compiled 890 runs this season and became the fourth batter to score 800-plus runs in an IPL season. He is also the youngest among the four batters. He surpassed Jos Buttler's tally of 863 runs for RR last season. Kohli leads the list with 973 runs, while David Warner with 848 runs (both in 2016) completes the elite list of batters.

GT's bowling trio scripted this record

GT's bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma, occupied the top three spots in the wickets tally. Shami won the Purple Cap with 28 wickets, while the other two bagged 27 wickets apiece. The trio together have accumulated 82 wickets and were pivotal in GT's journey to the finals. They worked in tandem and deserve all the accolades coming their way.

Most powerplay wickets in an IPL season

Shami's tally of 17 powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the highest in the competition's history. Before this, MI's Trent Boult and Mitchell Johnson scalped 16 wickets each in 2020 and 2013 respectively. Mohit (CSK) snapped 15 wickets in this phase in 2013, whereas Deepak Chahar (also CSK) picked 15 powerplay wickets in 2019. Shami's economy (7.50) was the worst among these bowlers.

Second-most wickets in death overs

Mohit scalped the second-most of his wickets in the death overs this season. He is very sharp in outfoxing the batters with his cutters and slower deliveries. His tally of 13 wickets in the last four overs this season was only bettered by CSK's Matheesha Pathirana, who snapped 18 wickets in this phase. He owned an economy of over 8 in the death overs.

Mohit scripted this unique record

Mohit registered his maiden IPL fifer against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. He finished with 5/10 on the night. Here are the least runs conceded during an IPL fifer: Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR, 2009 Akash Madhwal (MI) 5/5 vs LSG, 2023 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 5/10 vs KKR, 2022 Mohit Sharma (GT) 5/10 vs MI, 2023. He completed his fifer in 2.2 overs.

Second-most wickets in middle overs in IPL 2023

Rashid has been exceptional in containing batters in the middle overs (7-15) this season. He snapped up 15 wickets in this phase and was only behind Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed 20 wickets each in this period of play. He owned an economy of 7.71 in this phase while averaging 21.60. Mohit also snapped 13 wickets in this phase (ER: 7.50).

Third-most sixes in IPL 2023

Gill had an outstanding IPL 2023, but not many people believed that the GT youngster had the power game to succeed in this format of the game. However, he exceeded all expectations this season by slapping 33 maximums. He was only behind Du Plessis (36) and Shivam Dube (35) on the sixes tally. He slammed 10 sixes during his 129-run knock against MI.

GT's opening duo scripted this record

Gill finished the season with 890 runs, while the second-highest run-getter for GT was Wriddhiman Saha (371 runs in IPL 2023). The difference of 519 runs between the top two run-getters of a team is the highest ever in IPL history. The previous record of 405 runs was held by the RR duo of Buttler (863) and Sanju Samson (458) from the previous season.