Sports

GT vs MI: Shubman Gill smashes these unique IPL records

GT vs MI: Shubman Gill smashes these unique IPL records

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2023, 10:46 pm 3 min read

Gill slammed a host of records with his record-breaking show (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Shubman Gill powered Gujarat Titans (233/3) to the highest score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs on Friday. His 129-run knock from 60 balls saw Gujarat defy the Mumbai Indians bowlers in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill slammed a host of records with his record-breaking show. It has been a remarkable season for the Indian opener.

Gill becomes youngest-ever centurion in IPL playoffs

As per Cricbuzz, Gill is now the seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs. Aged 23 years and 260 days, he's the youngest to the milestone. Gill's 49-ball ton is now the joint-fastest in IPL playoffs history. He has equaled Wriddhiman Saha (2014 final) and Rajat Patidar (2022 Eliminator) in terms of slamming a ton off 49 balls.

Second-highest score by an Indian in IPL

Gill's 129-run knock is now the second-best among Indians in the IPL. KL Rahul holds the record, having slammed 132* for PBKS versus RCB, Dubai, 2020. Gill now has the highest individual scores in the IPL playoffs. He bettered Virender Sehwag's tally of 122 (PBKS vs CSK), Mumbai WS, 2014 Qualifier 2. Gill now owns the most sixes in an IPL playoff inning (10).

Fourth Indian with 100-plus boundaries in an IPL season

Gill has now become the fourth Indian to smash 100-plus boundaries in an IPL campaign. Gill has smashed 78 fours and 33 sixes in IPL 2023, taking his tally to 111. Virat Kohli (122 boundaries in 2016) leads the show.

Partnership record alongside Sudharsan

Gill shared a mammoth 138-run stand alongside Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket. It's now the third-highest partnership in IPL playoffs after Michael Hussey-Murali Vijay (159 for CSK) vs RCB, in IPL 2011 final, and Hussey-Suresh Raina (140* for CSK) vs MI, in 2013 Q1.

3rd-highest number of runs in an IPL season

Gill has amassed 851 runs at 60.79 in IPL 2023. He has three tons and four fifties. Gill went past Faf du Plessis (730). He is now the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to slam 800-plus runs in a season. Gill is behind Kohli (973) and Jos Buttler (863) in terms of runs (single season). Gill surpassed David Warner's 848 runs in 2016.

1,300-plus runs for Gujarat

Gill's 129-run knock from 60 balls was laced with seven fours and 10 sixes. He struck at 215.00. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has raced to 1,334 runs at 47.64 for Gujarat in 32 innings. He has three tons and eight fifties for Gujarat. Meanwhile, he now has 2,751 runs in the IPL at 37.68. He has three tons and 18 fifties.

More records for Gill

Gill has become the second batter in T20 history to score three centuries in four consecutive innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has recorded the most runs in six consecutive IPL innings (476), breaking Buttler's 456 runs in 2022. He also has the most sixes in an IPL playoff match (10). Gill now holds the top five individual scores for Gujarat in the IPL.

Five centuries for Gill in the 20-over format

Gill has raced to 3,630 runs in the 20-over format at an impressive 37.81. He has slammed five tons and 21 fifties. Gill has gone past 350 fours in the format (353), besides getting to 116 sixes at a strike rate of 136.05.

Second-highest individual score against Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Gill's 129 is now the second-highest individual score against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. AB de Villiers holds the record with a knock of an unbeaten 133 for RCB in May 2015.

Do you know?

Gill now owns 600-plus IPL runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His tally here reads 630 runs at a superb 70.00. He has two tons and three fifties here at a strike rate of 157.50. He has 53 fours and 25 sixes.