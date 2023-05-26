Sports

Shubman Gill becomes youngest-ever centurion in IPL playoffs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2023, 09:40 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill has slammed his third century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He smashed a terrific ton versus Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill has also gone past 850 runs in IPL 2023 and is the Orange Cap holder. He brought up his ton off 49 balls. Here's more.

Three tons and four fifties in IPL 2023

Besides three tons, Gill also has four fifties in the IPL 2023 season. The GT opener hammered a 58-ball 101 against SRH and followed it up with an unbeaten 52-ball 104 versus RCB, the same game in which Virat Kohli scored a hundred. And now, he has smacked another century against five-time winners MI. Gill slammed 129 from 60 balls.

Gill is set to win the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Gill has scored 851 runs in the ongoing season at 60.79. He surpassed Faf du Plessis, who managed 730. Gill will be claiming his maiden Orange Cap. He will become the sixth Indian to win the prestigious Orange Cap.

Gill can emulate Kohli with this record

Gill has become the second Indian in IPL history to slam 800-plus runs in a single campaign. Kohli smashed as many as 973 runs in IPL 2016, the most runs by a batter in a season. Kohli smashed four centuries that year. If Gujarat reach the final, Gill can join Kohli in the 900-run club. A century again will see him equal Kohli's record.

Gill slams the joint-fastest hundred in IPL playoffs

Gill's 49-ball ton is now the joint-fastest in IPL playoffs history. He has equaled Wriddhiman Saha (2014 final) and Rajat Patidar (2022 Eliminator) in terms of slamming a ton off 49 balls.

The seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs

As per Cricbuzz, Gill is now the seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs. Aged 23 years and 260 days, he's the youngest to the milestone. Meanwhile, his third hundred in a season is the second-best tally after Kohli and Jos Buttler (4).